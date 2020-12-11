Hugh Jackman Shares Behind-the-Scenes Mask Photo From Commercial With Ryan Reynolds

✖

If there's one duo we'll absolutely never get sick off online, it's Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. The two actors have a hilarious faux feud that's been going on for years, but they've done so much work together recently that we know they actually love each other in real life. We've been seeing them interact a lot these days. In fact, they recently made a Sam's Club commercial about their feud which both promotes their respective beverage companies and supports a good cause. This week, Jackman took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of both men wearing masks.

Jackman posted some mask emojis and used the hashtags #maskup and #bts for the Instagram post. Surprisingly, Reynolds didn't comment on the picture, which you can check out in the post below:

This isn't the first time we've seen Jackman and Reynolds with mask-related content. Recently, Jackman posed in front of a poster of Reynolds in a mask. This week, Reynolds also revealed the first class of his The Group Initiative Project, which he announced back in July.

As for the Sam's Club feud, any purchases of Reynolds' Aviation Gin or Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations through December 20th will count as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. If you want to participate without making a purchase, you can also vote online. You can also enter for the chance to win an invite to a virtual party with Reynolds and Jackman. Ultimately, the actor who wins will just earn bragging rights since Sam's Club already pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation after the contest ends.

As for the actors' upcoming projects, Jackman was scheduled to star in The Music Man on Broadway with previews beginning in September and officially opening on October 15th. However, all Broadway performances have been pushed back until next year, and The Music Man is currently expected to begin previews in April (for now). When the latest delay was announced, Jackman wrote, “When Broadway is ready for us ... we’ll be ready for you!"

Renolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which is currently sticking to its guns with its 2020 release date of December 11th.

