Hugh Jackman Poses in Front of Ryan Reynolds Face Mask Poster

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continue to be the best thing about social media. The two actors have a very public and hilarious faux feud that they continue to have a lot of fun with. Recently, the stars took their drama to Sam's Club to promote their respective beverage companies. The actors also like to post pictures of the other on social media. Not too long ago, Reynolds inserted himself into a picture of Jackman. Now, Jackman has taken to his Instagram stories to show himself posing in front of a poster of Reynolds.

You can view Jackman's story below as well as Reynolds', who shared the image to his own social media page. The poster is by street artist @1penemy.

(Photo: Instagram)

(Photo: Instagram)



You can check out a closer look at @1penemy's art in the post below. "My crazy matches your crazy @vancityreynolds @deadpool @castlegrade cover your face and save lives. Never know where I will strike," they wrote.

Jackman and Reynolds recently amused their fans by calling a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." They did it for a good cause, supporting the All-In Challenge during the pandemic, though Jackman says his and Reynolds rivalry is far from over.

As for Reynolds' upcoming movies, the actor will be seen next in Free Guy, which is currently sticking to its guns with its 2020 release date.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said during a virtual Free Guy press conference. "The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

Free Guy is currently expected to be released on December 11th.