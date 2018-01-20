Hugh Jackman Reunites With ‘X-Men’ Co-Star James Marsden

The two leading men of the X-Men have reunited.

Former X-Men movies starsJames Marsden and Hugh Jackman ran into each other over the weekend. Both stars shared photos on their Instagram accounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our actual height difference revealed,” Jackman teased in his status.

Marsden shared, “Ran into an “old friend” early this morning! @thehughjackman Great catch up my friend! #xmen #cykeandwolvie”

Take a look below.

Jackman famously played Wolverine in the X-Men movies. Marsden played the X-Men’s leader and Wolverine’s rival, Cyclops. Marsden co-starred in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). His presence in the X-Men movies was minimal after that. This was due to an often-criticized off-screen death for Cyclops in The Last Stand. He did return for one final scene in the rewritten future of X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Jackman played Wolverine in nine X-Men movies. He acted opposite Marsden in the original X-Men Trilogy. He starred in the first X-Men solo movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). He made a cameo appearance in X-Men: First Class (2011) and starred in a second solo film, The Wolverine (2013). He returned to lead X-Men: Days of Future Past and had a small role in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

Jackman reprised the role one last time in 2017’s Logan. Avengers star Sebastian Stan hinted that Jackman may consider a comeback in the MCU.

“I asked him because I kept thinking he said whether or not that was, Logan, was supposed to be the last Wolverine thing or whatever and he said to me, well I think he publicly said out there, which was like he’s been thinking about it and it’s been on his mind,” Stan said. “So, I don’t, he may be.”

Logan currently has an 87.36 ComicBook.com Composite Score. That’s the second-highest score of any comic book movie. The film also has a 4.44 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. That makes it the second-highest-rated comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Lets us know what you thought of Logan by giving the film your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Upcoming X-Men movies include; Deadpool 2 on May 18th; X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd; The New Mutants on February 22, 2019; and Gambit on June 7, 2019.