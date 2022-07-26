I Am Groot First Reactions Surface Online: "Holy Moly"
The team at Marvel Studios has its hands in nearly ever aspect of filmmaking from feature films to live-action and animated fare produced specifically for Disney+. I Am Groot, the next project being released by the House of Ideas, is its shortest one yet with just five shorts totaling 20 minutes or so. Select members of the media got to watch the shorts on Monday a few weeks ahead of release and it looks like people are loving it.
ComicBook.com's very own Jim Viscardi applauded the character work of the mischievous titular character while others applauded the show's photorealistic animation and lighthearted tone. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.
Holy Moly
prevnext
I just watched all episodes of #IAmGroot and holy moly did @kirstenlepore nail it. Such cute moments with some fun reveals about Groot we always wondered but didn't know. Absolutely captured the character @jamesgunn debuted in GOTG Vol. 2 pic.twitter.com/V4Y0DMU03F— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) July 26, 2022
Sassy and Sweet
prevnext
'I Am Groot' is the perfect vehicle for Baby Groot to shine. Proving once again what we love about him: he brings a little chaos everywhere he goes. Short, sassy, and sweet: your whole family will love this series- especially #4. On Disney+ August 10 #IAmGroot #disneyplus pic.twitter.com/EtPTJ6mu6q— PattyCakeToast (@noguiltlife) July 26, 2022
Delightful
prevnext
#IAmGroot? More like "cute," because Disney+'s Groot shorts are delightful little snippets featuring everyone's favorite mono-phrased tree alien. The comedy is surprisingly dark, though still family friendly, and often feels like lost bits from the Guardians movies. Two Groots up pic.twitter.com/JbIZYAPlr3— Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 26, 2022
So Much Fun
prevnext
Just watched #IAmGroot and I can already tell my niece is going to watch this thing no less than 200 times.
So much fun. So fun to look at. And who doesn't love Baby Groot?
People forget that Baby Groot walked to Baby Yoda could run.— Matt Roembke (@mattroembke) July 26, 2022
Pure Perfection
prevnext
We just watched all 5 episodes of "I Am Groot" and it's Pure Perfection. #IAmGroot An original series with amazing animation showcasing Baby Groot on his fun adventures with a few surprises. Very entertaining and family friendly. @MarvelStudios Streaming on Disney+ Aug 10! pic.twitter.com/FamQa56N2c— Socalthrills (@socalthrills) July 26, 2022
Most Adorable
prevnext
#IAmGroot is undeniably the most adorable project in the MCU.
Pure fun, pure chaos, and it had me smiling the entire way through.
If you’re looking for something entertaining and easy to watch, with a few surprises, this short series is for you.
The visuals are amazing too! pic.twitter.com/TSfIqf6F1M— Richard Nebens – The Direct (@RichardNebens) July 26, 2022
Excellent Watch
0comments
Just watched all 5 episodes of #IAmGroot and they are an excellent watch if you have 20mins to spare.
Brilliant photo-realistic type animation combined with some fun wacky ideas, I enjoyed it and can imagine kids will love rewatching these constantly. pic.twitter.com/pcZJOEDKci— Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) July 26, 2022
*****
I Am Groot hits Disney+ on August 10th while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has yet to receive a release date.prev