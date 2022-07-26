I Am Groot First Reactions Surface Online: "Holy Moly"

The team at Marvel Studios has its hands in nearly ever aspect of filmmaking from feature films to live-action and animated fare produced specifically for Disney+. I Am Groot, the next project being released by the House of Ideas, is its shortest one yet with just five shorts totaling 20 minutes or so. Select members of the media got to watch the shorts on Monday a few weeks ahead of release and it looks like people are loving it.

ComicBook.com's very own Jim Viscardi applauded the character work of the mischievous titular character while others applauded the show's photorealistic animation and lighthearted tone. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.