WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Named IMDb Top Star of 2021

Elizabeth Olsen, star of Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series WandaVision, was named the Top Star of 2021 by IMDb. The online database company announced the news the morning of December 1st, sharing a black-and-white image of Olsen. WandaVision kicked off 2021 in January by releasing its first set of episodes reuniting viewers with Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Paul Bettany). WandaVision was a departure from the big blockbuster movies that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, incorporating themes from primetime comedies and sitcoms throughout the decades. Some of the shows homaged on WandaVision include The Dick Van Dyke Show, I Love Lucy, Bewitched, and more.

The tweet from the IMDb Twitter account reads, “WE BOW DOWN. Without further ado, the no. 1 IMDb Top Star of 2021 is the Scarlet Witch herself, #WandaVision star #ElizabethOlsen. @wandavision #IMDbBestOf2021” Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 Stars list are Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page, Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh, No Time to Die‘s Ana De Armas, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Yvonne Strahovski, Ana Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Last Night in Soho), White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario, Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy), Shadow and Bone‘s Ben Barnes, and Lily James (The Dig, Rebecca).

Videos by ComicBook.com

IMDb also had a Top Breakout Stars of 2021, with Regé-Jean Page taking home the title. Page was one of the hottest names in the year, especially after Netflix announced he wouldn’t return for Bridgerton Season 2. Fans even want to see Page step into the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig passes the torch. Olsen joins Paul Rudd in receiving a year-end award, as People Magazine named the Ant-Man star the Sexiest Man Alive.

The eventful year for Elizabeth Olsen continued when she got married over the summer to musician Robbie Arnett. “I’m in a bathroom. I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago… I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic, you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f**king cutie,” Olsen said during an interview with Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco for Variety’s Actors on Actors series.

She’s also been filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an upcoming Marvel blockbuster film bringing together Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, while also introducing America Chavez to the MCU. Loki is rumored to appear, as well as other surprise guest appearances from Fox’s X-Men movies.

Do you agree with Elizabeth Olsen as 2021’s top star? Or should someone else have taken the crown? Let your voice be heard in the comments