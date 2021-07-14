✖

The Immortal Hulk will conclude with a giant-sized finale. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics announced that Immortal Hulk #50, the final issue of the series, will be 80-pages long. From writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett, Immortal Hulk #50 brings years of buildup and mystery to a climax, sending the Hulk through the mysterious Green Door one last time. The series has redefined the Hulk's nature, and his relationship to Bruce Banner and his other alter egos and other gamma-powered beings in the Marvel Universe. Immortal Hulk will be the creators' final statement before bidding farewell to Marvel Comics' green goliath. You can see Alex Ross's wraparound cover for the issue below.

According to Marvel's press release, this final issue sends the Hulk back down into the below place to search through ghosts from his past for answers to his many questions. The issue promises to illuminate Hulk's next chapter and point to what's next for the One Below All, the Green Door, the Leader, Jackie McGee, Joe Fixit, and more.

(Photo: Alex Ross, Marvel Comics)

"Immortal Hulk #50 is the climax of everything we've done in this book, an 80-page crescendo that spans over a century and contains the answers to some of the biggest questions of the run,” Ewing says. “This is how it all ends - and we think it'll be worth the wait."

Previously teasing the series' penultimate issue, Ewing said, "It's finally time to admit it - Immortal Hulk is reaching the end of the story we set out to tell. Issue #49 brings jade-jaws to the gates of the abyss and a final accounting of his life - in time for a last issue you'll have to experience to believe."

"Hulk is, I think, the most limitless character Marvel has," Ewing said in a 2020 interview with Comics Beat. "Part of that lack of limits is that you can speak to things that superhero comics generally shy away from. I say that, but I’m not doing anything Steve Gerber didn’t do. Or Steve Englehart. I’m following the traditions of Marvel in the ’70s. Maybe this is just part of comics. To be honest, I haven’t had that much back-chat on it. Editorial have been wonderful in letting me do things my way. Joe [Bennett] has been wonderful as an artistic collaborator, and I’ve been working with him to make sure the stuff he wants to do is in the book. And the readers seem, generally, willing to come onboard. There are times when I thought I’ve gone too far on certain things. But I’ve been very happy with it."

What do you think of the giant-size finale issue Immortal Hulk #50? Immortal Hulk #50 goes on sale on October 14th.