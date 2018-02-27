Marvel Announces ‘The Immortal Hulk’

Bruce Banner is returning as Marvel’s Hulk for the company’s fresh start, but this time he’s not just incredible, he’s immortal.

The Immortal Hulk will launch in May from writer Al Ewing (Avengers: No Surrender) and artist Joe Bennett. The series follows up on Hulk’s heavily teased return in the pages of Avengers: No Surrender.

“Okay – to begin with, the title character is Bruce Banner, and Bruce Banner is the Immortal Hulk, the World’s Mightiest Mortal, the Green Goliath, the Strongest One There Is, et cetera, et cetera,” Ewing tells Comic Book Resources. “A lot of people have been a little wary that we’re actually bringing him back for keeps this time, so I figure this is as good a place as any to confirm that yes, this is Banner, he’s back, he’s got an ongoing solo series and he’s not going to die again any time soon. In fact, that’s kind of the point.

“To answer another question that’s going to be right at the top of people’s minds – yes, this is spinning out of No Surrender, and obviously we hope you’re reading that. However, you absolutely do not need to have read No Surrender – or any other comic ever published by Marvel or anyone else – to enjoy Immortal Hulk. We take care of all the hows and whys and wherefores of Hulk’s various resurrections in No Surrender Episode 10, which I believe is Avengers #684 – that has a special additional 10-page prologue story by me and Joe where will deal with all of that. And then we’re free to go into Immortal Hulk with all those questions answered and without any baggage. That was very important to me – to be able to make that promise, from me to you, that you do not need to read a single other comic to enjoy Immortal Hulk #1. Retailers – there’s nothing else your customers will need. Readers – I welcome you with open arms. We want every Hulk fan, old and new, to experience this.”

The Immortal Hulk is the latest series announced as part of Marvel’s “Fresh Start.” Marvel previously announced relaunches of Avengers, Black Panther, Thor, and Venom, as well as brand new miniseries for Multiple Man and Cosmic Ghost Rider.

The Immortal Hulk #1 goes on sale in May.