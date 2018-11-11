‘Incredible Hulk’ Actor Lou Ferrigno Celebrates Birthday With Doctor Who, Flash Gordon, and Buck Rogers Actors

Lou Ferrigno, who is best known for playing the titular role on The Incredible Hulk from 1977- 1982, celebrated his 67th birthday in style today while attending Comic Con Scotland. The event kicked off in Edinburgh today and featured many of your ’80s favorites, who all joined Ferrigno in celebrating his big day.



Ferrigno’s Instagram post proves that they pulled out all the stops for his 67th celebration, which featured an awesome Hulk-themed birthday cake that joyfully exclaims, “LOU!”. He also included a photo with Sam Jones and David Hasselhoff. Jones is, of course, best known for playing Flash Gordon whereas Hasselhoff donned the digs of Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch and Michael Knight on Knight Rider.

We love seeing Ferrigno buddy up with Jones, especially after their heated altercation at a UK Comic Con last year. They got into a fight that was ultimately broken up by a fan who happened to be dressed as Diablo from Suicide Squad, a sight that many of us would have paid good money to see.

The party didn’t stop with those three, though. WWE star, Sheamus, also posted a group photo on Instagram, which featured Lou continuing the celebration with Gil Gerard (best known for playing Buck Rogers), Sylvester McCoy (the Seventh Doctor of Doctor Who fame), Herbert Jefferson Jr. (Boomer from the original Battlestar Galactica), and Zach Galligan (Billy Peltzer from Gremlins 1 and 2). The following star-studded picture is bound to make any child of the ’80s jump for joy.

Ferrigno and friends often make the con circuit and many have made various onscreen appearances in recent years. Hasselhoff made a delight cameo as himself in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2. and Ferrigno portrayed himself in three episodes of Alan Tudyk‘s Con Man series in 2017.

Happy Birthday, Lou Ferrigno! You’ll always be the first Hulk in our hearts.