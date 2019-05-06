Affordable Infinity Gauntlet Has Removable Stones That Light Up

Many Infinity Gauntlet toys and replicas have been released since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, but this new, adult-sized replica has a unique feature that others lack – removable, LED Infinity Stones. The gems are magnetic, and will light up with a pulsating effect when placed in their sockets.

Not only that, the gauntlet is available on Amazon for only $27.99 with free shipping (UPDATE: the price appears to be fluctuating), which is a whole lot cheaper than Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist. Granted, the latter includes a lot of additional features like articulated fingers and sound effects, but the removable stone effect on the more affordable version is a unique touch that would kick any Thanos cosplay up a notch. Plus, it looks fantastic.

On a related note, this San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusive Infinity Gauntlet statue captures the moment that Thanos snaps his fingers and wipes out half of the universe. It’s limited to only 2500 units and it can be pre-ordered now for only $19.99 with shipping slated for August. They’ve been selling like hotcakes because of the low price, so there’s probably not much of that 2500 run left to go around. Grab one while you still can.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. That having been said, we will probably see some Infinity Gauntlet toys with a new design in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

