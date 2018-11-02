Marvel Fans Fondly Remember ‘Inhumans’ Movie on Its Original Release Date

Before Marvel Comic’s Inhumans became the epic failure that was Marvel’s Inhumans TV series and IMAX feature, Black Bolt and the Royal Family of Attilan were going to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie slate.

Inhumans was one of the more unexpected and intriguing additions to Marvel Studios’ original Phase 3 lineup, and was far enough down the path of development that it even had a release date: today, Friday November 2, 2018.

In honor of the Inhumans movie that never was, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going in on social media, sharing fond memories of “the greatest movie that never was.” If you want a sampling of this little “What If?” game, just scroll below:

Diesel Loss

I was so looking forward to the Inhumans movie with Vin in it. Then I heard it was being made into a TV show but that Vin would not be in it. I was sad but had hope. Then the first images, video and trailer came out & I was crushed. The small budget really hurt them bad. — Gwars Bane (@Gwarsbane) November 2, 2018



Ah yes, before Vin Diesel was Groot, many Marvel fans expected the Fast and Furious star to reign as king Black Bolt.

Needless to say, that ship has all kinds of sailed by now…

Bad Anniversary

the inhumans movie was supposed to come out today pic.twitter.com/SpCngdf4zw — #1 valkyrie stan (@valkyriegamoras) November 2, 2018



There are some dates that commemorate the happy moments – and there are dates like this.

R.I.P. Inhumans, we hardly knew ye…

Didn’t Get the MEMO

Who else is going to the early showings of Inhumans tonight? Everyone have their tickets? pic.twitter.com/TrEAw6Hoa5 — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) November 1, 2018



This Marvel fan never got the updated Phase 3 itinerary.

…Didn’t he think something weird was up when that Spider-Man: Homecoming movie came out of nowhere??? ? ?

Review Watch

Can’t wait for the INHUMANS movie reviews to start pouring in tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/WY9aCLvhjm — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 1, 2018



This fan is on pins and needles, waiting for those Inhumans reviews to drop online.

What do you think the Tomatometer would’ve been on that one?

UnSpoiled

About to go see Inhumans! I’m going in with no expectations since they forgot to release the marketing! Wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/PsWBIJff1z — Tanner Slavin (is it Christmas yet?) (@Tanner_Slavin) November 2, 2018



This Marvel fan is greatful to finally get an MCU film that’s not suffering from marketing overkill.

Wonder what his first impression will be?

Instant Sequel

Wow! ?Just wow! ? I saw Inhumans last night and let me tell you it might be the BEST ? movie ? ? in the MCU. ? ? You thought that Captain Marvel ?? ⭐️ was going to save everyone? ? WRONG! ??‍♂️ Jack Black as Black Bolt ?⚡️was stunning. ???



When is Inhumans 2? ??? pic.twitter.com/IcVj4Dgyb0 — idrawsuperheroes (@Lapidoth45) November 2, 2018



This one gets points for presentation, and imagination.

It also gets bonus points for that DC movie jab it throws with that Jack Black / Green Lantern reference. Stellar work.

Too Soon!

That’s just straight savage.

The wounds from Avengers: Infinity War are still just too fresh. And will be until we get that Avengers 4 title and trailer! (Hint)

These Were Our Hopes

Today November 2, 2018 Marvel Studios would’ve had delivered an INHUMANS film as it was originally intended to be released first, a project that never came into fruition until it was reshuffled pushed back, taken off the plans. Sad because the Inhuman Royal Family and their home pic.twitter.com/5MTMqJpOh0 — ✶ Captain Marvel ✶ (@ONI0NBOY) November 2, 2018



city Attilan would have been another spectacle film for Marvel. Earlier this year we were introduced to Black Panther and the technological advance city of Wakanda rich beautifully vibrant visuals a success it was. Imagine what that early screenplay that Joe Robert Cole had — ✶ Captain Marvel ✶ (@ONI0NBOY) November 2, 2018



written for the Inhumans who also co-wrote Black Panther and was a success! Now that we have Wakanda, Attilan should be no exception! We have a talking raccoon and a tree so a teleporting 1,000 lbs dog shouldn’t be weird by now.. these characters need their own feature film that — ✶ Captain Marvel ✶ (@ONI0NBOY) November 2, 2018



Man, this fan was clearly crushed by all this.

…That same fan is also clearly keeping the fires of hope stoked.

Do you feel the same way: Should Inhumans be resurrected in the new MCU that Avengers 4 could establish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

