Marvel Fans Fondly Remember ‘Inhumans’ Movie on Its Original Release Date

Before Marvel Comic’s Inhumans became the epic failure that was Marvel’s Inhumans TV series and IMAX feature, Black Bolt and the Royal Family of Attilan were going to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie slate.

Inhumans was one of the more unexpected and intriguing additions to Marvel Studios’ original Phase 3 lineup, and was far enough down the path of development that it even had a release date: today, Friday November 2, 2018.

In honor of the Inhumans movie that never was, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going in on social media, sharing fond memories of “the greatest movie that never was.” If you want a sampling of this little “What If?” game, just scroll below:

Diesel Loss

Ah yes, before Vin Diesel was Groot, many Marvel fans expected the Fast and Furious star to reign as king Black Bolt. 

Needless to say, that ship has all kinds of sailed by now…

Bad Anniversary

There are some dates that commemorate the happy moments – and there are dates like this. 

R.I.P. Inhumans, we hardly knew ye…

Didn’t Get the MEMO

This Marvel fan never got the updated Phase 3 itinerary. 

…Didn’t he think something weird was up when that Spider-Man: Homecoming movie came out of nowhere??? ? ? 

Review Watch

This fan is on pins and needles, waiting for those Inhumans reviews to drop online. 

What do you think the Tomatometer would’ve been on that one? 

UnSpoiled

This Marvel fan is greatful to finally get an MCU film that’s not suffering from marketing overkill. 

Wonder what his first impression will be? 

Instant Sequel

This one gets points for presentation, and imagination. 

It also gets bonus points for that DC movie jab it throws with that Jack Black / Green Lantern reference. Stellar work. 

Too Soon!

That’s just straight savage. 

The wounds from Avengers: Infinity War are still just too fresh. And will be until we get that Avengers 4 title and trailer! (Hint)

These Were Our Hopes

Man, this fan was clearly crushed by all this. 

…That same fan is also clearly keeping the fires of hope stoked. 

Do you feel the same way: Should Inhumans be resurrected in the new MCU that Avengers 4 could establish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

