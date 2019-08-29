Inhumans Rumored to Get Reboot in Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Inhumans have had a rather rocky go of it in recent years in…well, pretty much everything. The characters have never been marquee names within the comics universe, but recent attempts to position them into a more important role either didn’t last or didn’t deliver (like, you know, that entire Death of X monstrosity and everything that led to it). Things also didn’t pan out for an Inhumans film, which Marvel announced previously but ended up shelving, and the television series didn’t last very long either. Despite those setbacks, a new rumor points to Marvel bringing the first family of Attilan back for another go in the MCU.

The rumor comes from MCU Cosmic and states that while this would not happen anytime soon, Marvel is evidently thinking that they want the Inhumans involved in the future of the MCU. It would not be a continuation or in any way related to the ABC television series, and would not actually happen until further down the line after characters like Ms. Marvel and the Celestials are established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For those not familiar with Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is actually an Inhuman and has been involved in various Inhumans storylines over recent years. Marvel could use her as a foundation upon which to build out their Inhuman side of the universe, giving the characters a new lease on life whether Marvel wants them to start on Disney+ or in the films.

It would also mean that pretty much everyone who needs to forget about the previous series, something Marvel no doubt wants to distance themselves from.

It would really be the first reboot within the MCU (Inhumans was supposed to be thehered to it after all), but if this rumor holds, it looks like Marvel isn’t quite ready to call it quits on these characters just yet.

Marvel recently put the Inhumans on ice a bit in Donny Cates and Ariel Olivetti’s Death of the Inhumans storyline, and you can check out the official description for that below.

“The alien Kree are on a killing spree, leaving behind a message: Join or die. Thousands of Inhumans have already made their choice – the evidence floats bleeding in space. Attilan died screaming without its king. Now Black Bolt, monarch of the Inhumans, sets out for vengeance – and leads the last of his people to their deaths. For the Kree have a weapon of their own…one that will teach the Silent King what it truly means to be voiceless. It’s an Inhuman massacre as rising star Donny Cates and sensational artist Ariel Olivetti bring the Inhumans to the lowest point in their long and storied history – and quite possibly their last!”

