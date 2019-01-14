Marvel Fans Create Perfect Response for Record-Breaking Egg on Instagram

Avengers: Infinity War has had a pretty profound impact on our pop culture, and it’s now stretched to even the most unrelated of Internet memes.

In recent days, the Instagram account world_record_egg has been gaining quite a lot of attention, as it attempted to earn the most “likes” ever on the social media platform. The account has since earned over 28 million likes on the platform, breaking Kylie Jenner’s previous record of 18 million likes.

As you’d expect, the Internet has had an array of reactions to the record-breaking egg — including a few pretty amusing Marvel ones.

Will the Instagram egg be the secret weapon against fighting Thanos? Or are fans are just finding new ways to pass the time until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters? At this point, we’re leaning towards the second option.

Even with not a lot of promotional material being released, Endgame is already breaking quite an array of records of its own, with fans eager to see how it displays the massive fallout of Infinity War.

“Whether we top Infinity War or not, I don’t know,” co-director Joe Russo explained in a recent interview. “But we try to tell the best story we can with these characters. This is bringing to a close the first decade of stories. I think that alone has a dramatic power to it.”

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com last year. “I think we’re in [a] pretty fresh territory with [Avengers: Endgame]. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Russo added. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.