International Marvel Poster Promotes ‘Black Panther’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ And ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’

The eagle eyes at reddit’s Marvel Studio subreddit caught a digital poster that advertises the next three MCU films all at once. Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are all on one image on this Hong Kong subway ad.

The international poster shown below shows a look at the capital city of Wakanda, Birnin Zana along with T’Challa in costume standing on the enormous black panther that guards the opening of the vibranium mine.

Black Panther is in theaters now internationally. Ryan Coogler’s film opened for preview night, Thursday, in the United States with a stunning 25 million dollars. According to Deadline.com the Chadwick Boseman led film made 10 million dollars in the UK and 9.5 million in Korea. Variety is reporting that Black Panther clawed in $1.1 million at Hong Kong theaters.

The Marvel film is directed by Creed’s Ryan Coogler, and stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye. Black Panther currently sits at number eight with a

85.56 on comicbook.com’s composite score.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther is now in theaters, next up in the MCU is the culmination of 10 years super hero films, Avengers: Infinity Wars which will be released in May. After that look for Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters July of 2018 and Captain Marvel in March of 2019.