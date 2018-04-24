Internet is Concerned About Stan Lee’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Red Carpet Appearance

Stan Lee made an appearance at tonight’s red carpet premiere for Avengers: Infinity War, but while fans were thrilled to see the legendary creator appear at the screening of a film containing so many characters that he had a hand in creating, many had real concerns about Lee.

Lee has made headlines lately in a string of sad and seriously upsetting news ranging from allegations of sexual misconduct to legal woes to accusations that Lee is the victim of elder abuse. Earlier today The Blast reported that massage therapist Maria Carballo had filed a lawsuit against both Lee and his former assistant Mac Anderson, claiming that she was the victim of misconduct this past weekend in Chicago. Before that, Lee’s appearance at Silicon Valley Comic Con earlier this month prompted a wave of serious concerns that those taking care of the 95-year-old Lee weren’t. Videos where it appeared that Lee had to be told how to spell his own name were cited.

And if those concerns weren’t enough, The Hollywood Reporter published a report that Lee is the victim of elder abuse at the ends those close to him — including Keya Morgan and his own daughter, J.C. Lee. While Lee denied the claims and even threatened legal action if the accusations continued, Lee’s appearance at the Infinity War premiere tonight didn’t do much to assuage fan concerns about Lee’s health and well-being. On the red carpet Lee thanked fans for coming to see his cameos in the MCU — and the movies along with them — but he didn’t appear particularly steady on his feet and fans were quick to take to the internet to express their concerns for the man whose work has touched the lives of and means so much to people around the world.

Trying not to cry seeing @TheRealStanLee on the red carpet. #infinitywar — Christina (@MurasakiLuna) April 24, 2018

I’m loving the interviews on the purple carpet. There’s so much joy and excitement. But when I saw Stan Lee my 1st thought was “why isn’t he resting? Can someone save him please?”. #InfinityWar — Teresa Luz (@TeresaFortesLuz) April 24, 2018

I’m in tears because Stan Lee, the one man ive wanted to see my entire life, is on a scooter. I hope he is okay and getting better. He is a real super hero, bring these stories to life before the MCU. @Avengers #InfinityWar — Aaron Morse (@aaronmorse9900) April 24, 2018

If Stan Lee shows up to the Avengers #InfinityWar premiere somebody has to step in and rescue him from those vultures!! No better time ??? — ThanosDemandsYourSilence (@Kneel2ThaCrown) April 24, 2018

stan lee really bout to die at the premiere — kira (@dcsapphics) April 24, 2018

Aw man, watching that Stan Lee interview just now got me a little choked up. That man just needs to rest. — Maggie? (@Magdalin) April 24, 2018

