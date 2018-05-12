Internet Reacts To MCU Possibly Getting Ms. Marvel

It seems Ms. Marvel could be headed to the MCU, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige got people’s minds running after an interview with the BBC, where he said they do have plans for Kamala Khan after Captain Marvel hits the finish line. For context, here’s the quote.

“Captain Marvel’s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” Feige said. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

Now, he doesn’t say it definitely means a solo origin movie, but he does mention a project for her is in the works. Now that the news is starting to get out there, the internet definitely has some ideas as to what it should be.

Many are calling for Kamala to at least appeared in an after-credits scene in Captain Marvel, and some have reached directly to the comics in regards to how that scene should look. In the comics, Kamala was inspired by Carol Danvers time as a hero, whether it be as Ms. Marvel or Captain Marvel, and eventually takes up the Ms. Marvel mantle after Carol gives it up.

Fans would love to see that start to build in Captain Marvel’s upcoming solo film, but Kamala could also be introduced in some sort of team project or even in the Captain Marvel sequel, but according to most fans, the sooner it happens the better.

Since her debut in 2013, fans have embraced the young Muslim hero, and the series allowed Marvel to explore an underrepresented culture. It didn’t just focus on her though, as her family plays a big part in the series, and we hope all of that makes the transition to film.

Since then she’s not only headlined her own series but she’s also bee a huge part of the Champions team-up series, where she leads a group of young heroes like Amadeus Cho (Hulk), Cyclops (time-displaced), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), and Nova (Sam Alexander).

@JazzSanti

There might be some confusion between Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel, which is understandable regarding their titles, but their personalities and powers? Yeah, not so much.

love the comment from a guy saying this is a dumb idea, because both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel have the exact same powers and similar personalities. — ??Alex Santiago?? (@JazzSanti) May 12, 2018

@sonygaystation

In the comics, Carol Danvers was a direct inspiration to Kamala Khan, and fans would love to see that worked into whatever project she appears in next. Could Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel mentor Kamala in the Captain Marvel sequel?

Captain Marvel’s next movie should have Carol mentoring Kamala https://t.co/NMsO8TqtTL — candace (@sonygaystation) May 12, 2018

@CaptMarvelNews

There are plenty of fans who would love to see a young Muslim superhero grace the big screen, introducing a character that fans love in the comics to mainstream audiences.

Mentor/apprentice- to see on the big screen, Captain Marvel inspiring the young muslim Kamala on becoming Ms.Marvel, like in comics will be something unique and will bring representation and prove that a true great hero can inspire everyone! pic.twitter.com/m3CO1wN4dW — Captain Marvel News ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) May 12, 2018

@AtlsShrugd

Some aren’t crazy about the duo’s similar titles (Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel respectively).

you know how confusing it will be for non comic fans to have a captain marvel and miss marvel? smh — T ?? (@AtlsShrugd) May 12, 2018

@samina_kapoor

While it definitely has its ups and downs, the relationship between Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel is one fans can’t wait to see in live-action, and this delightful art pretty much spells out why.

❤️❤️ My heart is ready. Captain Marvel x Ms. Marvel pic.twitter.com/RSicZK9Dpq — samina saw infinity war x4 // spoilers below (@samina_kapoor) May 12, 2018

@fauxsnatchedwig

Sometimes you have to go all caps for your enthusiasm to truly shine through.

I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE MS MARVEL/KAMALA KHAN FAN GIRLING AND FREAKING THE FUCK OUT AROUND CAPTAIN MARVEL/CAROL DANVERS! I’M EATING SO GOOD! Y’all better cast a muslim cause I’ll be coming for you! — ?️‍? (@fauxsnatchedwig) May 12, 2018

@CourtZ022

Fans have already seen Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel team-up in animation, but it will be amazing to see them in action on the big screen.

We get to see this relationship in the MCU!!!?❤️#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/XEpDcY2r7N — CourtZ? (@CourtZ022) May 12, 2018

@kieh_ru

While the reception to the news has been mostly positive, there have been some who think having two characters with Marvel in the title is too many, and @kieh_ru breaks down what that could really mean.

“Having a Captain Marvel AND a Ms Marvel in the MCU? At the same time!? What a bad idea!” is such an unnecessary long way to say

@greymirrors

If Marvel needs a post credit sequence for Captain Marvel, this one could certainly be in the running. Would love to see this moment come to life in the MCU.

I should write the post credit #msmarvel scene for #CaptainMarvel just so marvel has it and they don’t forget pic.twitter.com/0xrXhj1xgS — EXPANSE (@greymirrors) May 12, 2018

@zacenski

Need a perfect illustration of who Ms. Marvel is? Well, this image pretty much sums it up, and yes, that is a Captain Marvel poster on her wall.

reminder that Ms.Marvel (Kamala Khan) has a Ralph Macchio “The Karate Kid” headband & a Captain Marvel poster in her room just like me pic.twitter.com/llYnRzqH22 — zack (@zacenski) May 12, 2018

