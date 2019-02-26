Oscars: Fans Are Loving The ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ Academy Awards Win

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse swung into the 91st Academy Awards earlier tonight and ended up walking away with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Needless to say, fans were more than excited for the big Spidey win.

Since it’s release in December, Into The Spider-Verse has morphed into the most well-received Spider-Man film ever produced, rocking a 97% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Commercially speaking, the film was a moderate success for Sony Pictures Animation, grossing over $350 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million.

Though it was previously hinted that Sony was working on a sequel and set of spin-offs of the film, an Oscar win virtually guarantees we’ll see additional Into The Spider-Verse movies in a matter of time.

Keep scrolling to see some of the top reactions from fans celebrating the big Spider-Verse win!

Yeaaah!

Hey.

Kingpinned

Well Deserved!

Spiderverse deserves all the love and awards and could’ve been nominated for best picture too. #Oscars — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 25, 2019

Better Than…

sure sex is cool but have you ever felt the joy of watching spiderverse win the oscar for best animated feature — neo-spacian aqua dolfosaur (@dilfosaur) February 25, 2019

That’s What I’m Talking About!

That’s what I’m talking about, babey!!!!!! Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is best animated film at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hdv7rSQaVO — Chris Sommers (@SerpentineChris) February 25, 2019

Dope Fan-Art

I made this a month ago but nows as good a time as any to post it CONGRATULATIONS ON THE OSCAR @SpiderVerse!!!!!!!#Oscars2019 #IntoTheSpiderVerse #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/gbQ4m8r6hm — Prince ?? (@crown_prinxe) February 25, 2019

The Only Thing I Care About

People are likely to be confused and displeased about the Best Picture winner for the #Oscars, but the only thing I care about is #SpiderVerse winning Animated Feature. Props to Black Panther’s wins too. — Brad Brooks (@ravenwarrior88) February 25, 2019

Goodnight

anyway goodnight to three time oscar winner black panther, and best animated feature spider-man: into the spider verse — aria ? (@momoaloki) February 25, 2019

Give It ALL The Awards!

me: man the oscars would be so much better if i ran them

the oscars if i ran them: and now we present spiderman into the spiderverse with its 33rd consecutive award of the night — alex ? (@frogtexts) February 25, 2019

Yeaaaah!

Did you think Spider-Verse would walk away with the Oscar? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

