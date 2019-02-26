Marvel

Oscars: Fans Are Loving The ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ Academy Awards Win

By

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse swung into the 91st Academy Awards earlier tonight and ended up walking away with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Needless to say, fans were more than excited for the big Spidey win.

Since it’s release in December, Into The Spider-Verse has morphed into the most well-received Spider-Man film ever produced, rocking a 97% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Commercially speaking, the film was a moderate success for Sony Pictures Animation, grossing over $350 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million.

Though it was previously hinted that Sony was working on a sequel and set of spin-offs of the film, an Oscar win virtually guarantees we’ll see additional Into The Spider-Verse movies in a matter of time.

Keep scrolling to see some of the top reactions from fans celebrating the big Spider-Verse win!

Did you think Spider-Verse would walk away with the Oscar? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

