‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producer Reveals Another Stan Lee Cameo

When it comes to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Stan Lee didn’t have just one cameo. In fact, the late comic book icon had dozens of cameos, according to one Spider-Verse producer. Chris Miller took to Twitter earlier this evening to tease “dozens” of cameos.

“To all those who got excited about the #SpiderVerse hidden 2nd Stan Lee cameo on the train,” Miller tweeted. “Stan is all over the movie, dozens of times.”

Miller then shared a still of Lee walking over Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) when he’s laying on the pavement exhausted.

Who’s walking over Miles when he says “thanks, New York”? pic.twitter.com/3zHXaZBNNJ — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) February 13, 2019

This isn’t the first time somebody from the crew behind the movie has mentioned the numerous Lee cameos. Miller and fellow Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord previously spoke to Lee’s main cameo — talking about its message immediately following the comic icon passed away.

“I feel like it’s taken on an added poignancy since we lost him, but it still as a moment still plays to cheers, but now with some ‘AHs’, and then some laughs,” Miller said. “I’m just happy that we got to put him in a really integral spot of the movie, and sort of at a really important, emotional moment for the movie. And be able to honor him in a way that felt like it did him some justice.”

“I think that it’s a really warm cameo, and we’ve seen it play with an audience for a few months now, and it’s always been a welcome presence,” echoed Lord. “People are always excited to see him. We’ve seen it since then with an audience, and there’s still a kind of joy in it, even though we all miss him. The audience basically welcomes him back. It’s like seeing an old friend.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse will be available on home media release March 19th. Other Marvel-based films out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.