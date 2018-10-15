Iron Fist to Appear in Future Marvel Series Despite Netflix Cancellation

After the impressive and improved second season of Iron Fist, many fans were shocked to learn about the Marvel series’ cancellation on Netflix. But it sounds like the protector of K’un-Lun could live on…

In a report about actor Finn Jones‘ statement on the series cancellation, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the Iron Fist will continue to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This could come as a surprise for some, who might have thought this could be the beginning of the end for Marvel Television‘s relationship with Netflix. After all, the Walt Disney Company has its own streaming service in the works that’s meant to compete directly with Netflix, and has already announced a major live-action Star Wars series and potential Marvel Studios series to bring in users. Bringing over Marvel Television makes a ton of sense.

Then there’s the fact that other Marvel TV shows air on Disney-owned networks, such as Agents of SHIELD on ABC, Cloak and Dagger on Freeform, and Runaways on Hulu (which is partially owned by Disney).

Given those facts, it stands to reason that Disney and Marvel Television would be winding down their output on Netflix, or at the very least would not commit to any new programs that would essentially bolster their competition. Netflix also made a huge deal with Mark Millar and other comic book creators, effectively giving them more superhero content to replace Marvel.

And yet, EW’s report makes it seem like Marvel is figuring out a way to bring Iron Fist back on the air, though the path forward is much less clear. Will the character appear on another Netflix series, such as Luke Cage or possibly even Daredevil? Or will they take the series to another network? Or maybe even make Jones an Agent of SHIELD?

It seems like there are many possibilities for the future, but it remains to be seen how they decide to move forward. Jones seems happy with the role, but will Marvel bring him back or elect to recast Danny Rand?

“With every end is a new beginning,” Jones wrote on social media. “I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show. Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Hopefully we will find out what the future holds for Jones and the Immortal Iron Fist in the near future.