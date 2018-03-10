‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 First Look Set Photos Reveal Alice Eve’s Character

The second season of Marvel’s Iron Fist is now filming and set photos offer fans their first look at Alice Eve in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel announced that Eve, who appeared in Star Trek Into Darkness, would be joining the series back in December 2017 but has kept her character under wraps. No further details have been revealed since then, but the photos below offer an idea of what she’ll look like.

Take a look:

NEW! 📸 First look at Alice Eve’s character in new photos with Finn on set of Iron Fist season 2! #FinnJones #IronFist #AliceEve [ALL HQ PICTURES: https://t.co/14gosmhXVW] pic.twitter.com/OqownMrIK3 — Finn Jones Central (@finnjonescom) March 10, 2018

Without any context, its hard to know what exactly to make of these photos, which also include series lead Finn Jones as Danny Rand. Danny and Eve’s character are both dressed similarly, wearing hoodies and muted, casual clothing. Whether this is because they’re working together or against each other, or whether this suggests Eve’s character’s stature or is a kind of disguise she’s put on is unclear.

In addition to playing Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness, Eve also appeared in the third season episode of Black Mirror titled “Nosedive” and in the film Misconduct. More recently, she co-starred with Dakota Fanning in the film Please Stand By, a story about autistic Star Trek fan’s quest to have her script made into an episode.

“We are very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast of Marvel’s Iron Fist,” Marvel’s head of television and series executive producer Jeph Loeb said at the time the casting announcement was made. “Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

No specific details about the story of Iron Fist‘s second season have been revealed as of yet, but a report suggests who the villains may be. In addition to the returning Davos, the Steel Serpent, the report suggests that this season will also include a telepathic villain that could either be the Hand assassin Lady Gorgon or the surgically enhanced Black Mamba.

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two does not have an official release date but is expected to premiere in 2019.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is now streaming on Netflix. Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two will be released on June 22nd. Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three is expected to be released in late 2018. Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two is also now filming and is also expected to debut in 2019.

