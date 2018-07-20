‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Release Date Announced

With Iron Fist being the lone Marvel Cinematic Universe property setting up shop at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it anticipated we receive plenty of news about the sophomore outing of Danny Rand (Finn Jones), Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), and company.

We now know that season two of Iron Fist will be debuting on Netflix on September 7.

Jones and Henwick joined Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb and new Iron Fist showrunner Raven Metzner during their Ballroom 20 panel earlier tonight to share the news.

When introducing Metzner shortly after last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Loeb had nothing but good things to say about the new hire.

“Raven’s love of all things Iron Fist and his extensive knowledge of martial arts films made him the perfect choice to continue telling the adventures of Danny Rand and Colleen Wing,” Loeb said. “Season One and The Defenders are only the beginning of this fantastic action packed tale.”

As far as Danny’s journey after his first season, he appeared heavily in The Defenders before going on to appear in one episode of the second season of Luke Cage. While Iron Fist season one garnered just an 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker didn’t let the negative reception impact his writing of the character.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker shared with AllHipHopTV. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season Two].”

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.