‘Iron Fist’ Producers on Differences Between Season 1 and 2

When the first season of Iron Fist premiered on Netflix last year, it was met with criticism on several fronts. By and large one of the biggest criticisms was that the fight scenes seemed choppy and shoddily put together. It seems, however, that the powers that be behind the show took the fight criticisms to heart and really worked on that aspect of the show for season two.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Iron Fist showrunner Raven Metzner and executive producer Jeph Loeb spoke to the improvements fans should see when season two rolls around this September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A couple big things about season two. Number one, if you’re all talking about the action, we really elevated the action,” Metzner revealed. “Also, the show goes out unto the streets of New York. We shot a lot in Chinatown in downtown New York and this year, we’re sort of out there in the world.”

“We evolved all of the characters as well. We’re talking about the relationship between Simone [Missick] and Jess [Henwicks’] characters and we brought people closer together in a new way.”

Loeb then started talking about the villain problem season one suffered with. While many fans found the story arc featuring The Hand dull and tiresome, Loeb says something fresh is on the horizon.

“I think the thing people are going to get really excited about was that Sacha [Dhawan] bombed onto the scene as Davos last year and weren’t really sure what side he was on,” said Loeb. “This year you’ll know exactly what side he’s on and as we revealed last night, some how, some way he has a fist of his own.”

He continued on, confirming that Davos gets his own powers at some point throughout season two. While the prevailing theory is that Davos picks up the Steel Serpent/Phoenix mantle this season, Loeb stop short of revealing a name change for the classic Iron Fist nemesis.

“It’s actually a fist one would think has the power of the Immortal Iron Fist, so it’s a lot of trouble for this entire cast.”

Are you excited for increase action in Iron Fist season two? What do you think of new showrunner Raven Metzner’s comments on the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.