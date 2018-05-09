Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Wrapping Filming

The partnership between Marvel Television and Netflix continues to go strong, as the cast and crew of Iron Fist celebrate the end of production on Season 2.

The news comes courtesy of a social media post from Y-CATS Craft Services, who posted photos from the wrap party with stars Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, and Sacha Dhawan. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new season of Iron Fist is coming in what could be a packed year for Marvel on the streaming service. As more and more TV offerings debut, like Runaways and Cloak and Dagger, Netflix is continuing its hold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with individual offerings from all of their Defenders.

Jessica Jones premiered earlier this year, Luke Cage Season 2 is set to hit in June, and Daredevil Season 3 seems next to debut. As Netflix has increased their output, we could see four new seasons debut in 2018 if Iron Fist hits before the year is over. And with filming wrapping in early May, that seems likely.

Not to mention, The Punisher is currently filming a second season, with no word yet on when it will premiere.

Little is known about the new season of Iron Fist, except for that it seems poised to continue the team up between Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Jones’ Danny Rand. Rosario Dawson is also set to reprise her role in the new season, continuing Claire Temple’s influence across the Marvel series. There’s also the villainous development of Dhawan’s Davos, who goes on to become the Steel Serpent, an enemy of Iron Fist in the comics.

We’re sure to see Danny and Colleen Wing continue their quest to protect the secrets of K’un-Lun. After the events of The Defenders, there could be an attempt to find some survivors from the Hand’s supposed massacre of the city, as Alexandra hinted in the Netflix miniseries.

Either way, there is a lot of ground to make up, as Iron Fist is widely considered to be the worst of Marvel’s Netflix series. Hopefully the show can turn around with new showrunner Raven Metzner taking over from Scott Buck, who also helmed the poorly received Inhumans series.

No word yet on when Iron Fist Season 2 will debut on Netflix.

Are you excited for the new season featuring Danny Rand? Let us know in the comments!