Thor’s Fate in Avengers: Doomsday & Chris Hemsworth’s Secret Wars Future May Have Just Been Spoiled

Avengers: Doomsday is arguably the most ambitious film Marvel Studios has made, bringing together multiple superhero teams across various realities to battle against Doctor Doom. Unsurprisingly, the movie features a stacked cast (with plenty of more surprises rumored), leading some fans to wonder how directors Joe and Anthony Russo are going to balance everything so each character gets their just due. Avengers: Secret Wars is also on the way and could feature characters who aren’t in Doomsday, so some believe certain heroes will meet their demise in Doomsday, opening up voids in the Secret Wars ensemble.

Fans are speculating about Doomsday deaths, but it sounds like they don’t have to worry about the God of Thunder. While promoting his new film Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth and co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry took part in a BuzzFeed Pub Quiz. One question asked which one of the trio had been in the most superhero movies. As Hemsworth was listing his, Ruffalo tried to help by mentioning Avengers 6 (Secret Wars). In response, Hemsworth noted “we haven’t shot that one yet,” indicating it shouldn’t count towards his total right now.

Will Thor Return in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Thor was the subject of the second Avengers: Doomsday teaser that released in late December. In a stark contrast from the comedic tone of the last couple of Thor solo movies, the Doomsday trailer set the stage of a poignant character journey, as Thor is seen praying to the gods so he can have the strength to fight for his adopted daughter Love. Though Thor desires to return to Love and raise her in a peaceful world, one way to read that teaser is that he is willing to sacrifice himself in order to defeat a powerful enemy.

That could very well come to pass, but it sounds like Thor will make it through Doomsday unscathed. Hemsworth’s comment that they haven’t shot Secret Wars yet implies he is part of that film’s cast — which notably has not been officially confirmed by Marvel. The studio is understandably keeping everyone’s attention on Doomsday and hasn’t shed much light on Secret Wars. Outside of a handful of exceptions (Anthony Mackie, the stars of The Fantastic Four: First Steps), fans don’t know who will be in Secret Wars, a deliberate choice on Marvel’s part to preserve any spoilers and surprises. They want people wondering about who will live and who will die.

It is important to keep in mind that Marvel veterans are experts at being coy with the media when it comes to discussing projects. Having been part of the franchise for 15 years now, Hemsworth has plenty of experience dealing with these kinds of interviews and questions, so it’s possible he said what he said knowing how fans could interpret it. On the surface, it sounds like he’s confirming Thor’s return in Secret Wars, but he could be doing his part to preserve Thor’s fate in Doomsday. He doesn’t want to reveal whether the fan-favorite character meets his end, so he just made a harmless comment about Secret Wars production.

Right now, anything is possible, but it would make sense to bring Thor back for Secret Wars. He remains a very popular character, and there’s seemingly a lot to unpack here storywise. Not only will there be further development in Thor’s dynamic with Love, fans are holding out hope there will be some kind of reunion between Thor and Loki. Considering everything these Avengers movies have on their plates, spreading Thor’s arc over two movies could give these elements enough room to breathe before Hemsworth receives an emotional send-off at the end of the Multiverse Saga. Regardless of what happens, the actor’s comments highlight an interesting predicament Marvel will need to navigate this year — any comment about Secret Wars could be a spoiler for Doomsday.

