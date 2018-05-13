‘Iron Man 3’ Actor Constantly Reminds ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors His Character Is Still Around

Adam Pally, who played Tony Stark fanboy Gary the Cameraman in Iron Man 3, frequently reminds Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo his character is still alive in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I would say that I text Joe and Anthony Russo four or five times a year reminding them that my character is alive in the Marvel Universe,” Pally told PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “There’s gotta be a new Iron Man somewhere. I don’t know why it couldn’t be the camera guy.”

The Happy Endings star showed up briefly midway through the Iron Man threequel to lend an assist to an in-need and then presumed dead Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who needed to use Gary’s news van and its prized internet connection.

After excitedly proclaiming “Tony Stark is in my van,” the Stark enthusiast and self-admitted biggest fan shows the roughed up superhero his haircut and beard — patterned after Stark’s own — before whipping out his Tony Stark forearm tattoo. Or as Tony dubs it, “a Hispanic Scott Baio.”

Pally would love to return to the MCU — if his character isn’t (Infinity War spoilers) among the billions of lives blinked out of existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin), who wipes out half of all live in the universe with the snap of his fingers after assembling all six impossibly powerful Infinity Stones.

The directing duo recently jokingly confirmed the fate of Galaga Guy — a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent spotted playing the classic arcade game in 2012’s The Avengers — saying the poor soul was one of the many wiped out for the good of the universe.

Infinity War just bypassed Iron Man 3 on the all-time worldwide box office list: the Shane Black-directed film peaked at #5 with $1,214,811,252, outdone by the $1.2 billion+ and growing racked up by the Avengers threequel, which for the first time brings together almost all of Marvel’s hit blockbuster franchises in a crossover event ten years in the making.

The film now rests in 12th place but is steadily climbing the ranks after winning the biggest-ever global debut in movie history and winning the title of fastest film to reach the $1 billion milestone.