Iron Man Fan Art Shows All of Tony Stark’s Suits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

p>Tony Stark is arguably the biggest innovator in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. After each and every challenge he faces, he seemingly comes up with new technology to adapt his suit to take on whatever challenge The Avengers face next.

Throughout his nine appearances in the MCU, Stark has created at least 50 suits for himself in addition to five iterations of the War Machine armor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you like the rest of us and having a hard time keeping track of everything? Have no fear because luckily new fan art has surfaced that has each and every armor Stark has created side by side in a handy chart.

As you can tell by the chart, the majority of his armors appeared in Iron Man 3 and with the exception of Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Stark has had two iterations of his armor in every movie he’s been in.

And chances are we’ll see quite a few upgrades before Stark’s time in the MCU wraps up. As for as Downey Jr. goes, Avengers: Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo had nothing but praise for the actor.

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character.” co-director Anthony Russo said in a previous interview. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick.”

“The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now.” Russo continued. “Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

Captain Marvel is the next movie on the Marvel Studios slate and that debuts on March 8, 2019. Downey’s next appearance as Stark will come in the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled for release on July 5, 2019.