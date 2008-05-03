Iron Man Star Robert Downey Jr. Pulls Repulsors "Out of Retirement”

Robert Downey Jr.'s days of playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be done, but that's not stopping him from channeling his most iconic character. He still shares throwbacks to the film sets, and he recently took to Instagram to post some photos showing him "pulling the old repulsors out of retirement" in the name of charity. Of course, in the Marvel movies, the repulsors are "mounted in the palms of the armor's hands and draw power directly from Tony's Arc Reactor," which creates "powerful energy blasts to use against his enemies." In real life, Downey Jr. is just making handprint autographs, but he's still a hero in our books!

"Pulling the old #repulsors out of #retirement for a #good cause... @portmacquariekoalahospital @cobargowildlifesanctuary @awardsfocus #support #australia (📸 @jimmy_rich)," Downey Jr. wrote.

Downey Jr. was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle, which marked the actor's first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn't have a great opening at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film was been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it appears moviegoers are being a little more forgiving of the film. In fact, the difference between the critics and the audience scores is quite staggering. As of now, Dolittle has a 76% audience score.

Downey Jr. has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor's return to the character for the first time since 2011.

