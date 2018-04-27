Does Captain Marvel Appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Leading up to the release of Avengers: Infinity War, there was some speculation about whether Brie Larson would make her first appearance as Captain Marvel in the movie. Well, now that the film is out, we know the answer.

SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War follow.

The simple answer is no, Carol Danvers does not appear in Avengers: Infinity War. However, some fans thought that she may appear in the film’s post-credits scene as a teaser for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. They weren’t too far from the truth.

The post-credits scene shows former director of SHIELD Nick Fury and Maria Hill just as the universe-altering effects of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet finger snap are being felt. They watch as people disappear and the world descends into chaos. Maria Hill herself begins to disappear, but before Fury himself vanishes, he manages to pull out a device and activate it. As Fury fades, the camera closes in as the device sends a message and then displays a starburst insignia and blue, red, and gold colors.

The insignia and colors belong to Captain Marvel, so while the character does not appear, the post-credits scene does serve as a tease for the movie.

Captain Marvel is a period piece set in the 1990s. The film sees Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury, so it seems likely the film will presumably establish Fury’s relationship to Captain Marvel and the significance of this beeper-like device that Fury triggered. The film will likely also touch a line from Iron Man 2, where Fury enlightens Tony Stark to the fact that Iron Man was not the first superhero in the world.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Carol Danvers was an airforce pilot who got involved in the adventures of the Kree hero Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, who will be played by Jude Law in the Captain Marvel movie. Carol came into contact with an alien device that rewrote her DNA to incorporate Kree physiology, granting her amazing new powers such as flight, super strength, and energy manipulation. Carol at first went by the name Ms. Marvel and changed to several other alter egos before eventually taking up Mar-Vell’s mantle as the new Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.