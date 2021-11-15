Should Marvel’s Daredevil Reboot Be a Film Franchise or TV Series?

Another day has passed, and another Daredevil rumor has taken control of social media chatter. Sunday afternoon, a purported casting grid started to make the rounds, suggesting Marvel Studios is gearing up to officially make their take on the Man Without Fear. The latest rumor doesn’t suggest which format Marvel’s Daredevil would look like, so we’ve got to ask the question—does Marvel Studios plan on making a film franchise or television series featuring the character?

Despite neither Marvel nor Sony having confirmed Charlie Cox’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home as of yet, it’s been heavily reported the character will appear in the Spidey threequel. After that, however, it’s an open game. Whatever the case, Matt Murdock is arguably the biggest character Marvel Studios has film and television rights to, save for those characters who previously had their rights owned by 20th Century Fox.

Because of that, it would make sense for Marvel Studios to plan a film franchise around the character. Ol’ Hornhead after goes toe-to-toe with some of the same villains found in Spider-Man’s rogue’s gallery, and they’re all primed for the silver screen. Outside of the name and brand awareness, however, there’s really no other benefit to giving a character like Daredevil just six hours spread across three movies.

That’s why most suggest a television series suits the character best. Between the nuance of the character coming to terms with his faith and other hefty character examinations, a slow-burn, street-level series is an attractive option. Largely because it will give a new writing staff time to fully flesh the character out and make him ready for the MCU, dealing with the inevitable retconning Marvel Studios will implement to separate its version of the character from that which appears in three seasons of a show on Netflix.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.