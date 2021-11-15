Daredevil Reboot Rumored to Be In the Works

It’s looking increasingly likely Matt Murdock will soon be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most consider the character a lock to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home—ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis even reported Charlie Cox filmed scenes for the project this past January—and rumors suggest he could be popping up elsewhere in the months to come in a post-No Way Home world. Now, one scoop-tracking Twitter account has unveiled a casting grid plainly suggesting a solo Daredevil series is in the works.

The grid comes courtesy of @RPK_News1, an online scooper known for releasing similar casting grids and trailer release information. In a tweet shared Sunday, it was revealed a grid has been circulating Hollywood hinting a Daredevil project is in the earliest stages of development.

As of now, it’s unclear if the project is a film and Disney+ show. Charlie Cox has long played coy with his potential involvement in any series or film reimagination, even in light of the most recent reports of new MCU appearances.

“My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” Cox previously said in a Forbes video that went viral online.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” he added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.