James Gunn Clarifies Which Guardians of the Galaxy Project Has Begun Filming, and It Isn’t Vol. 3

Tuesday morning, Chris Pratt shared a video on his social media accounts signaling the beginning of principal photography on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As it turns out, Pratt’s not filming Vol. 3 — at least just not quite yet. Tuesday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn clarified the production schedule a bit, revealing that filming has yet to start on the third feature in the franchise.

Instead, Gunn says Pratt and the rest of the Guardians team is filming additional scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a roller coaster opening at Walt Disney World next year.

“Yep,” Gunn confirmed with a fan on Twitter. “That we HAVE started shooting.”

As far as when Vol. 3 actually begins to roll cameras, all Gunn would offer is, “We’re not there yet. Close.”

After the filming for Cosmic Rewind gets out of the way, Gunn will simultaneously film Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

“It’s in-canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it’s great I’m really happy with it,” the filmmaker told Collider on the press tour for The Suicide Squad.

“I’m gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I’m using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we’re filming simultaneously with the film but it’s gonna have to be edited and finished sooner.”

Like the movies, nothing’s known about the special other than the fact Gunn has tweeted just how “crazy” it will end up being.

“Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real,” the filmmaker previously tweeted. “It’s something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it’s live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN, I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

