Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Chris Pratt Celebrates Star-Lord’s Hairstyle As Filming Starts

UPDATE: James Gunn has clarified that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has not yet begun filming, but that production will begin very soon. They are currently working on material for the Walt Disney World attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The original story follows below.

Marvel has started production on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and star Chris Pratt is celebrating the long-awaited return to the franchise. As you can see below, Pratt sent a message to Conan O’Brien and Team Coco to promote the upcoming Parks and Recreation podcast “Parks and Recollections” – and he just so happened to reveal he was coming to us from day 1 on the set of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. More than that, Pratt also took a moment to mention the hairstyle his character Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) will be sporting in Guardians 3!

A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week's episode of "Parks and Recollection" with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021

As you can see above, Star-Lord’s signature mustache and mutton chops are back in full force – something Chris Pratt proudly mentions in the video, while introducing where he is:

“What’s up everybody, Chris Pratt here! I’m on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 – this is day one! That’s why these sick-ass mutton chops are back. Pretty sweet.”

If the hair we see on Pratt behind the scenes makes to the screen, it looks like Quill could have his most modern-looking hairstyle yet, which would be a nice change of pace from his outdated (but boyishly handsome) usual hairdos.

When Marvel Studios announced sweeping delays to the upcoming MCU movie slate, James Gunn made it very clear that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is still very much on track, and that cameras are indeed ready to roll:

“Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023,” the director tweeted. “We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful.”

Marvel fans have been somewhat reeling from the recent casting announcement that The Maze Runner and We’re The Millers actor Will Poulter is going to be the MCU’s Adam Warlock. Warlock is one of the most pivotal characters in the entire Marvel Cosmic Universe. That casting reval has only set the stakes that much higher for Gunn and Co. to pull off an epic finale to the Guardians trilogy – one that could spell a definitive end for some major characters (Rocket?) while opening the door to a much wider MCU cosmic scene.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will still be in theaters on May 5, 2023 – despite sweeping delays to Marvel Movie release dates.