‘The Walking Dead’ Star Ross Marquand Comments On If He’s In ‘Avengers 4’

He was one of the most surprising parts of Avengers: Infinity War and when Avengers 4 rolls around next Spring, actor Ross Marquand’s not quite sure whether or not he’ll be included in the upcoming blockbuster. On tonight’s episode of Talking Dead, Marquand told The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman the news.

Marquand was in the process of explaining how his character on The Walking Dead had a prosthetic arm not unlike Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Infinity Gauntlet seen in Avengers: Infinity War. Kirkman began to shush Marquand before asking the character whether or not he was appearing in Avengers 4.

“I don’t know,” Marquand stated. “I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know.”

Even if Marquand were to reprise his role as the iconic Captain America nemesis, there’s no way he’d let it slip on television. The actor spoke with EW about the secrecy surrounding his role earlier this year, after Infinity War hit theaters.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” Marquand told EW. “These NDAs on these things are no joke! I literally did not tell anybody until it was out. It is tough to keep those secrets.”

“Like with The Walking Dead, I think I was silent for seven months before I told anyone about that. With this, it was about six months. And it’s tough because you’re so excited to tell everyone about these amazing worlds that you’re about to become a part of, but you can’t tell anybody.”

Marquand even went to say he didn’t mention it to The Walking Dead co-star Danai Gurira, who has become a fan-favorite for her role as Dora Milaje general Okoye.

In the same interview with EW, Marquand spoke to what he brought to the role, saying he wanted to approach the role similar to Hugo Weaving’s portrayal of the character in Captain America: The First Avenger.

“The biggest thing that Marvel wanted to do was come as close to the iconic role that Hugo Weaving portrayed seven years ago and pay homage to it while also giving it a new flavor,” Marquand reflected. “Once Red Skull touched the Tesseract, he goes into this intergalactic astral plane for 70 years. And as the Russo brothers pointed out to me — because I was trying to do a straight voice match to Hugo’s performance — they said, ‘You know, he’s been by himself essentially in this intergalactic prison of his own making for 70 years. He’s going to sound a little different. We want him to have this kind of ethereal almost ghost-like quality to his voice, so please try that.’”

“I think the reference they might have given is Yoda-esque. His ambition has brought him this great pain, but also this great wisdom, and I think that’s what I tried to imbue that performance with.

Do you want to see Marquand play Red Skull once again? What’d you think of his portrayal of the iconic villain in Infinity War? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers 4 flies into theaters May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.