Is This Our First Look at ‘Captain Marvel’s Origin?

Captain Marvel will finally be debuting in the MCU next year, and these new photos could give us a look at the character’s return to Earth.

The images are from the shoot at Shaver Lake and show what looks like spaceship debris littered all over the beach. The fourth image is the money shot though, which shows what looks like a trail from a downed ship. It seems to have crash landed, so could this be the part of the film that shows Captain Marvel‘s landing on Earth, or return depending on where it happens in the film. You can view the photos here.

Of course, this could also be someone else’s landing on Earth, perhaps Mar-Vell or a general Kree or Skrull ship. Hopefully, we’ll find out more soon.

What we do know is that Carol Danvers is one of the first heroes (if not the first) that Nick Fury meets, and since this is set in the 90s he will be much younger than the Fury we meet in Iron Man. Agent Coulson will also be around, and this will probably be one of the first missions he embarks on for SHIELD.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

