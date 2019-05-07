Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Debunks Michael Keaton Vulture Rumor

Despite rumors swirling online, it appears Adrian Toomes/Vulture won’t be in Spider-Man: Far From Home after all. After the character’s appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming was left with an ending that could result in future appearances, Far From Home director Jon Watts has revealed that’s simply not the case, at least for now. Speaking with Fandango as the Far From Home press tour moves stateside, Watts says that Michael Keaton won’t be back in the sequel.

“Keaton is not in the movie,” Watts confirms. “And Laura is not in the movie.”

Laura [Harrier] played Liz Toomes, leading to one of the biggest twists of the MCU and a tense showdown between Toomes and Peter Parker (Tom Holland). With a second trailer being released earlier today, the concept of a multiverse has officially been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously admitted that the name Far From Home had more than one meaning — unknowingly teasing the fact that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is from a separate universe.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

In addition to Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei reprising their roles from Homecoming, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are set to reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Gyllenhaal plays Quentin Beck/Mysterio, an apparent ally of SHIELDs when Far From home first kicks off.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available on home media release while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

