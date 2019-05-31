Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Shares Video of Her Surgery Stitches Being Removed

Earlier this month, Thor franchise star Jaimie Alexander, known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Lady Sif, underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. In the weeks since, she has been keeping fans updated with photos and videos of her recovery process, a trend that continued on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The actress took to the social media site to inform her followers that the stitches from the surgery were finally coming out. However, that big news came with a pretty gross video, one that she just seems a little too proud of. You can take a look at the tweet and the video below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yo! Got my stitches out,” Alexander wrote in the tweet. “I love gross shit.”

Alexander first broke the news of her injuries back in February during the middle of the latest season of her NBC series Blindspot. She took to Instagram with a photo of her leg in a brace, letting people know she was sidelined for a little bit.

“Hey guys! Tore my ACL and MCL…so if you wanna help me feel better – tune in TONIGHT to an all new Blindspot,” she wrote.

While Alexander is well-known for her role as Lady Sif, she hasn’t appeared in the MCU for a number of years now. Her last appearance was in an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2015. She was supposed to have a small role in Thor: Ragnarok a couple of years ago, but things didn’t work out due to scheduling.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” Alexander explained in a previous interview. “So there was a conflict there… I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing. They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.”

Fortunately for Alexander, it looks as if her recovery is going smoothly. Perhaps that means we can get a Lady Sif cameo in the Loki TV series?