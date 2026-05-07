The 1 Condition for She-Hulk’s MCU Return Explained by Star After Marvel Future Uncertainty

The launch of Disney+ ushered in a new content boom for Marvel Studios. In an effort to supply the streaming service with a library of original content, Kevin Feige and Co. produced a plethora of TV shows, using some of them as an opportunity to introduce new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among this group was She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which starred Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters. The series received positive reviews from critics, but it was subject to fan backlash (including some critiques about the visual effects), and there hasn’t been any word on whether or not a second season is in the cards. Now, Maslany has addressed the show’s future.

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Speaking with Screen Rant, Maslany addressed what it would take to get She-Hulk Season 2 off the ground. After mentioning creator Jennifer Gao probably has a better idea of what could be in store, she outlined her one condition for returning. “That to me feels very open-ended. I do feel like Jessica Gao would be the person to ask about that because she just has such a grasp on the tone of that show and the story of that character,” she said. “But I do think whatever it is would have to be talking about what’s happening now. So it would have to be something about the world now because that’s She-Hulk’s power, is seeing what’s happening and sort of calling it out.”

Will She-Hulk Return to the MCU?

While there’s certainly the potential for more She-Hulk (a legal comedy about superheroes is a premise that could support multiple seasons), but it remains to be seen if that will actually come to fruition. Even if Gao and Maslany have a great idea for a new narrative that taps into what’s transpiring in the world today, there’s no guarantee Disney will sign off on it. The company once told Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy that “streaming is dead,” an admission that rising production budgets made that particular model unsustainable. There seems to be more of a push to prioritize theatrical features more and more.

Marvel obviously hasn’t abandoned Disney+ entirely. Daredevil: Born Again is still going strong with a third season on the way. However, the studio has implemented changes of its own regarding output. Feige is favoring an approach of quality over quantity, limiting the number of movies and TV shows Marvel releases on an annual basis. He’s become wary of overexposure and the MCU becoming too much like “homework” for even die-hard fans. Whether or not She-Hulk Season 2 happens will depend on Marvel’s priorities and what their current TV slate looks like.

Additionally, Marvel is planning to give the MCU a soft reset after Avengers: Secret Wars. This won’t be a hard franchise reboot; the plan is for some existing characters and storylines to be carried over, but it sounds like Marvel is going to cherry pick ones that resonate the most with fans. Since She-Hulk proved to be divisive, Marvel could decide it’s best to not revisit the character and go in a different direction. That would be a shame, since Maslany was very entertaining in the role. It would be fun to see her get an opportunity to flesh the character out further (especially since the She-Hulk finale introduced more characters like Hulk’s son Skaar), but after all the unevenness of the Multiverse Saga, the top priority for Marvel is streamlining everything to make a maximum impact with viewers.

Last year, there was fan speculation that Maslany could be reprising She-Hulk in Avengers: Doomsday; the actress had to cancel a convention appearance around the time Doomsday was filming, so people thought those two developments could be related. That said, Maslany has not yet been confirmed to be part of the massive Doomsday ensemble. There’s always a chance she’s being saved for a surprise. It would be strange if no members of the Hulk family took part in the conflict against Doctor Doom, but there’s only so much screen time to go around.

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