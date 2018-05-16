Two Marvel Stars Find Romance

Over the past decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced viewers to a wide array of actors and actresses. And now, it looks like two of them have begun dating.

Tom Pelphrey, who is best known for playing Ward Meachum on Marvel’s Iron Fist, recently shared a photo of him kissing Lady Sif actress Jaimie Alexander. The photo, which you can check out below, was from Entertainment Weekly and People’s Upfronts party, where Pelphrey and Alexander apparently made their relationship “red carpet official”.

While it’s unclear how long Pelphrey and Alexander have been dating, the fact that they’re together is sure to delight Marvel fans. And the fact that there’s next to no chance of Ward and Sif crossing paths, even with both of them dabbling in the MCU’s TV space, arguably makes this announcement better.

As to when we will see Pelphery or Alexander enter the MCU again, things are a little unclear. It’s safe to assume that Ward Meachum will return in some capacity in the second season of Iron Fist, which recently wrapped filming. And as for Alexander, it sounds like she won’t be on the playing field of the upcoming Avengers 4, after already being absent from last year’s Thor: Ragnarok.

“I was asked, but the timing of when they were going to shoot and when Blindspot was gonna shoot — it was pretty much the same time,” Alexander said of Ragnarok last year. “So there was a conflict there. I was hoping for more of a notice from [the studio] so I could make it work, but it was a short notice thing. They called and said, ‘Hey, by the way, would you come do this?’ I said there is no way I can make that work that fast.” It couldn’t happen. They were on a different continent! So it was sad. I was bummed about it.”

