She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Mentions Thunderbolts as a Possibility for Titania





She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil mentioned Thunderbolts as a possibility for Titania at some point. Comicbook.com's Jenna Anderson talked to the MCU villain on the green carpet for the premiere of the Disney+ series. When asked about which hero she would love to annoy, Jamil pointed out Deadpool. But, later in her comments, wondered if she would get to tangle with a number of Avengers as a part of the villain team at the end of Phase 5. Titania is a character that could fit into a lot of different contexts going forward. Marvel Studios might have revealed Thunderbolts at San Diego Comic-Con this year. But, no one has been announced as a part of the team so far. So, that entire roster is waiting for a bunch of bad guys to fill the ranks. When speculating about who could make the cut, a lot of MCU fans point to John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Baron Zemo as near-locks. But, She-Hulk could very well see one Hulk-based enemy also join the ranks too. So, Jamil is just keeping all of her options open as things develop. Check out what she had to say down below.

Jamil said, "I want to drive Deadpool crazy… I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile. She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."

One prospective Thunderbolt is waiting on the call too. Wyatt Russell told The Digital Fix that he is in the dark as well.

"No, I'm still waiting. I know they're doing it. I know that they're planning it," he admitted. "I gotta imagine that there's something in there for me. But yeah, until you get that true actual prompt, like, 'Okay, this is your start date. And this is when you're coming, and this is when you rent your house, and this is when logistically you need to start setting up to do these things.' That's when I shift my mindset to going to do that, you know? Other than that, before you get that call, things can change on a dime; you never know."

Will she be in Thunderbolts? Let us know down in the comments!