James Gunn Shares ‘Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2’ Face-Off Photo

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn loves to give fans a look at the filmmaking process, and the latest photo he’s sharing from behind-the-scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 is a pretty crazy thing to see.

In the photo, actress Zoe Saldana actually poses with a replica mask of her own face as the character Gamora – and the results are pretty (cool?)(Creepy?):

Recently we learned that the Guardians of the Galaxy will show up in Thor: Ragnarok, and that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be coming after Avengers: Infinity War, and will set up a new decade of Marvel Cosmic stories. In fact, Gunn is currently hard at work on the script for vol. 3, even as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are getting ready for the universe-changing events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 is currently available on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download.