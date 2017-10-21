James Gunn Gives ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Update

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is hard at work writing the final chapter of that Marvel Studios trilogy, and he’s got all the right accessories for the job.

Gunn took some time out of his schedule to give fans a look at his new Funko Groot mug, which he’s using while working on the treatment for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn also offered a quick update on his progress with the film.

“Yes the bedhead is particularly out-of-control this morning, but I thought it was important to share my new #Groot mug with you,” Gunn writes. “About to sit down with a cup of joe to work on – and almost finish – the first full draft of the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy Vol. 3 treatment – almost 70 pages. What are you guys up to?”

Plotting out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a big job for Gunn since the film is said to set up the next decade worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on home media. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to release in theaters in 2020.

