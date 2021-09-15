James Gunn Teases Possible Cameos From The Suicide Squad Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn is keeping busy! The director’s latest film, The Suicide Squad, hit theaters last month and his upcoming spin-off series, Peacemaker, is expected to premiere on HBO Max later this year. Not only is Gunn staying busy with DC, but he will also be returning to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, Gunn took to social media earlier this week to show off a stack of storyboards for the upcoming threequel. Recently, Gunn teased that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians.

“Sir, will you invite any actor or actress from Suicide Squad for Guardians of Galaxy V3,” @FisicaSilva asked on Twitter. “That is a distinct possibility,” Gunn replied. You can check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1437208962428985344

Of course, Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. The director could just be alluding to their returns (although, Gunn has no plans to resurrect Rooker’s Yondu), but we’re hoping there will be some unexpected cameos on the docket. This wouldn’t be too surprising considering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, Pom Klementieff, made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

Gunn recently shared with the Happy Sad Confused that he was surprised critics didn’t seem to spot Klementieff when The Suicide Squad was first released. “Well, I mean people know I almost cast Dave [Bautista] in a role and he couldn’t do it, so he didn’t, he explained. “Other than that, well, there might be a Guardian somewhere in the film that no one has seen yet and I’m so surprised by… I’ve gotten a hundred reviews from this movie and I’m just astounded.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released in 2022. As for Gunn’s DC properties, The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max later this year.