John Cena's The Suicide Squad Spinoff Peacemaker May Premiere Sooner Than Expected

The Suicide Squad launched into action in theaters and on HBO Max in August. Peacemaker, played by John Cena, may return to duty on the streaming service before the year's out. Previously, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had stated that Peacemaker would debut on HBO Max in January 2022. However, a new post on the official DC Comics website blog hoping to help explain how The Suicide Squad sets up Peacemaker twice states that the series will debut in 2021. Did the show's release get pushed up, or did the DC Comics website publish the wrong date? The article has been on the site for two days without correction, so for now, it remains unclear.

John Cena reprises his role as Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad for the new HBO Max show. Gunn is the showrunner on Peacemaker and directed five episodes of the eight-episode series after receiving a straight-to-series order from HBO Max in September 2020. At the time, Gunn said in a statement, “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

The Peacemaker series takes place after the events depicted in The Suicide Squad. It will shed light on Peacemaker's origin and detail some of his other missions. In addition to Cena, the series also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Cena said, “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker,” added Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad is playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.