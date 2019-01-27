‘Saturday Night Live’: James McAvoy Reveals His Video Diary

Glass star and X-Men lead James McAvoy is hosting tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live. In lead-up to his hosting debut, McAvoy kept a video journal of preparations leading up until tonight.

The show then compiled the video clips into one singular video that runs upwards of three minutes. The video can be seen in its entirety above.

McAvoy’s been staying busy with the promotion of Glass, out in theatres for its second week. As we inch closer ahead, McAvoy will be in another blockbuster this summer in the former of Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix — one of the last two X-Men-based properties to be released before Fox is absorbed by Disney and the latter takes creative control over the characters.

The actor previously expressed concerns on whether or not the X-Men could fit in with Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I don’t know if the X-Men could go into the Marvel universe, I’m not sure,” McAvoy said to Yahoo! “Maybe they could? But I think what’s different about the Avengers universe anyway is you’ve only got a couple of superheroes in the world. There’s a good amount, but there’s like a couple of football teams’ worth, you know what I mean?

“Whereas in the X-Men world you’re potentially saying there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of [superheroes] and the social implication of that is different.”

The full synopsis for Dark Phoenix can be found below.

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling our of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Glass is in theatres now. X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens up June 7th.