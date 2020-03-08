Jared Leto Shares NSFW Video of the Time He Almost Died While Rock Climbing

Jared Leto is known to comic book movie fans for playing Joker in Suicide Squad but he hasn’t appeared in the franchise since his debut. The actor is making the switch over to Marvel and will soon be seen starring in Sony’s Morbius. However, Leto almost didn’t make it to another franchise. The Oscar-winning actor recently shared some photos and a NSFW video of himself during a rock climbing excursion in which he nearly died. Apparently, the actor’s rope was cut by a rock and he nearly fell to his death. In the video, you can hear the actor proclaim, “Holy f*cking sh*it. Holy f*uck. It was fraying right at the point.”

“#FBF Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night…swipe thru for video,” Leto wrote. You can check out the post below:

Currently, Sony remains in development on its proposed Sinister Six spinoff, a lineup that could include Leto’s Morbius, Michael Keaton’s Keaton’s Vulture, and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Other prospective members include Bokeem Woodbine’s Shocker, Michael Mando’s future Scorpion — as teased by an Homecoming‘s end credits stinger — and Jake Gyllenhaal’s master of illusion Mysterio, whose supposed death in Spider-Man: Far From Home left the wall-crawler framed as a killer, a plot twist paid mention in Morbius in the form of a graffitied poster labeling Spider-Man a “murderer.” You can read the description for Morbius below:

“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Morbius is set to land in theaters on July 31st.