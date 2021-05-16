Jason Derulo Blasts Off as Iron Man in New Instagram Video

✖

Jason Derulo got to jet away in some Iron Man armor in his latest Instagram post. The Social Media mainstay has been delivering wild edits on all platforms for years now. That R&B career is still going on, but a lot of his newer fans know him as a talent judge and Internet challenge originator. In this clip, the family dog finds an Infinity Gauntlet oven mitt. Derulo puts on the Stark Tech glove and gets transformed into Iron Man. (Albeit the version of the hero from the earlier films.) He then gets those repulsers going and flies off with the soundtrack blaring behind him. As of now there are more than a quarter of a million likes on the Reel. Just another example of the R&B star’s complete command of the platform. He has more than 7 million followers, and he knows what kinds of stunts are going to perform well. Check out him rocketing in the backyard down below:

Unfortunately for the Cats star, that movie didn’t exactly go according to plan. He talked to The Telegraph last year about how his movie calculus went a bit awry. "I thought it was gonna change the world. Even when I saw the trailer, I got chills down my spine! For the longest time, I was trying to figure out what’s the perfect first role," Derulo recalled. "Cats checked all the boxes. You can’t get a more start-studded cast, you don’t get a more respected director than an Oscar winner, and Rum Tum Tugger is a legacy role, a standout character in a classic musical.”

Director Tom Hooper also got caught a bit off guard by the complaints surrounding the film’s visual effects. “I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal, and it was obviously much more of a big deal than I thought,” Hooper explained in a previous interview. “Reading some of the commentary was pretty entertaining.”

“I think probably my original dream to use a lot of the human face had gotten perhaps a bit lost in that process of rushing to make that first trailer," Hooper continued. "I really concentrated on bringing back the actors’ faces because when you’ve got Ian McKellen or Judi Dench or Taylor Swift, why would you not want to? I don’t know if that’s what the comments were asking for, but what I took from it was that I needed to reconnect with my original plan and make sure I was delivering on that.”

