Jason Derulo Bashes Critics For Bashing Cats

Cats is not getting good reviews from critics, to say the least. The mind-boggling film which adapts the popular theater show into live-action, of sorts, has been subjected to some of the harshest reviews of the decade. Keep in mind, there have been a lot of harsh reviews since 2010, but Cats is really taking it on the chin. As a result, singer Jason Derulo is taking aim at critics and discrediting those who professionally share and explain their thoughts on films, because he is not happy with the backlash the film is receiving. Things are really starting to get hairy!

Derulo, who has never been in a movie until Cats and appears in it very briefly, was caught on the sidewalk by TMZ where he opened up about his lack of interest in critics’ work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Reviews don’t matter, man,” Derulo said. “At the end of the day, people are gonna go see it and it’s gonna be a deportation into another dimension. It’s an incredible, incredible, brave piece of art. It always has been that way. When it came out on Broadway, people were like, ‘What is this?’ It’s something totally different. Any time that you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules, there’s gonna be some pushback, obviously.”

The film got a 1 out of 5 in Comicbook.com’s official review. Derulo stands by the movie. “It’s an incredible piece of art done by some of the best people in the world. Tom Hooper’s a class act and I don’t think there’s another director out there that’s more classy than he is. I’m just excited for the people to actually see it because, reviewers, I mean, what the hell do they know?”

You have to respect the musician standing by the movie on the grounds of those reviewing it have never made a movie! In the end, “the people” didn’t really go see Cats. The film was dominated at the box office by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a film which was divisive among critics and fans, and managed to squeak out a whole lot of dollars from moviegoers. Maybe it is just time to put Cats behind us before the claws come out.

Did you see Cats? What did you think of the movie? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Cats is now playing in theaters.