Jason Derulo Knocks Out Will Smith's Front Teeth In Viral Video

Will Smith runs one of the most entertaining accounts on Instagram with some of the most prime, hilarious, well-produced content on the platform. However, his recent endeavor with Jason Derulo might have been more costly than anticipated. The two took part in a Tik Tok video, a platform which is dominated by Jason Derulo, and hit up a golf simulator together. As it turns out, Derulo needs a bit of help with that swing, and Smith needs to remember to stay far enough away! Although this whole thing is a well-edited prank, the videos show Derulo knocking out Smith's teeth!

No, Will Smith did not actually lose his teeth, so there's no need to be a fun sponge in the comments and point out that this is fake. We all know. It's still fun. The video was posted to TikTok first and then tossed on to Will Smith's Instagram account, showing the actor taking a shot in the face from a gold club like Joel in The Last of Us and then revealing his two front teeth having been destroyed.

Check out the viral video in the Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram And we never saw @jasonderulo again A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

Turns out, they did see Derulo again.

Smith later posted the photo below, showing off his lack of front teeth after the encounter with the gold club.

View this post on Instagram I gotta stop inviting @jasonderulo over (see my last post) A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Aug 9, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

Despite the whole thing being a gag for social media, this sort of fun is a welcome notion in a year where the platforms have been full of heavy, important topics and discussions.

Shout to to Will Smith's editing team, by the way. They stay busy creating his content for Instagram and it's home run after home run on that account. If you're not following, you should be!

