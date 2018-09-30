This Is What Jennifer Lopez Could Look Like As She-Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe grows leaps and bounds with each new property they introduce. Whether it be a blockbuster movie or a smaller budget show on television, dozens of new characters are introduced each year.

One of the biggest characters in the entire Marvel mythos that has yet to be introduced yet is has to be none other Jennifer Walters, perhaps more commonly known as She-Hulk.

The absence of Walters from the MCU was brought to light again earlier this weekend when fan art extraordinaire BossLogic fan cast Jennifer Lopez as Walters. BossLogic took to his Twitter account to show what Lopez could look like as the gamma-infused superhero.

The introduction of Walters to the MCU might be easier said than done, however. If you recall, the Incredible Hulk and several Hulk-related characters are in a sort of development purgatory. Sure, Mark Ruffalo has appeared as Bruce Banner/Hulk in a handful of MCU movies, but the situation gets a bit sticky when it comes to solo Hulk properties.

Once upon a time, Marvel sold live action rights to several of their properties, hence why Fox got the X-Men and Fantastic Four and Sony received the wide umbrella of Spider-Man characters. Hulk was a property that had been previously sold to Universal and although they hired Ang Lee to make a widely-panned Hulk flick in the early 2000s, they soon sold the characters rights back to Marvel in 2005.

According to a previous years-old report by Forbes, the deal that took place in 2005 didn’t include distribution rights for movies and shows featuring Banner, Walters, and related company. Although Marvel Studios retains ownership of the character’s production rights, the Disney-owned studio stands to lose quite a bit of money on distribution of any solo Hulk property.

Forbes‘ Mark Hughes had previously explained the situation in-depth.

“Despite obtaining the cinematic rights to make Hulk movies [in 2005], Marvel did not obtain distribution rights,” Forbes reports. “Universal held those rights, and today I can confirm the exact situation is that Universal currently retains the right of first refusal to distribute any Hulk films in the future. If for some reason Universal chose to forgo distribution, then Disney would immediately pick up the distribution rights for the Hulk movie. So Universal has no claim at all to the production rights, and their distribution rights are dependent on exercising their option, which remains in full effect at the moment.”

On the press tour for Thor: Ragnarok, Ruffalo even poked fun at the Universal situation.

“So I will get a standalone Hulk movie, and we will work around Universal, and we’ll do it in three movies instead of one movie,” Ruffalo said and turned to the camera. “SO TAKE THAT, UNIVERSAL. NOW WHAT ARE YOU GONNA DO? YOU COULD’VE HAD A PIECE OF THIS, BUT NOOOOO.”