Jeremy Renner Calls Out Avengers Stars For Stealing From Set: “The Dirtbags”

Marvel fans are less than a month away from seeing the first two episodes of Hawkeye, the next Disney+ live-action MCU series that will see the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. Renner has been rocking the bow and arrow for Marvel ever since Thor was released back in 2011, and during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor revealed that he never got to take home any souvenirs from the films. “Do you ever put on the costume for like a party or anything? Do you have the costume?,” Kimmel asked.

“No, no, that’s the thing,” Renner replied. “I never, over the decade or so of doing the Avengers and all that sort of stuff, I never took anything ’cause they asked us not to and my mom taught me, well… So I never took anything, right? All the Avengers took stuff, the dirtbags! They stole something. Thor’s got his hammer.” Renner added, “So I finally asked after doing the TV series because I got asked to be the valet guy at my daughter’s school. They need help when you drop off your kid at school, they need an adult … So I said, ‘Fine, if I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it dressed as Hawkeye.’ You know, plus it up … So that’s why I have the costume. I don’t know if they’re gonna ask for it back, I probably won’t give it back at this point, but I got it, finally.” You can check out Renner’s interview below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Renner, Hawkeye will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye premieres on November 24th.