Jeremy Renner Explains Why Hawkeye Wasn’t in Avengers: Infinity War

After Thanos wiped out half of existence with a snap of his fingers, the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to come together to stop the Mad Titan and fix what he wrought. But Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had to find some more allies, and even though he took a break in the last film, Hawkeye is back in the fold in Avengers: Endgame

For over a year, fans have wondered what the heck is going on with Hawkeye. The character did not appear in Avengers: Infinity War, much to the chagrin of many Marvel fans. But actor Jeremy Renner understands the reason why he wasn’t involved, discussing his absence during an interview with Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast.

“You can come up with a lot of things, but I think it ultimately had to do with the storytelling of it all, effective storytelling,” Renner said. “You leave it to the Russo brothers to make those decisions. And Feige, and all them. And it was, I think, the right thing to do, and I went on vacation! I had to take a break!”

Clint Barton might have sat out the last adventure, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t feel the effects of Avengers: Infinity War. As the trailers for Endgame have shown, he’s since gone on a vengeance, becoming the one-man, gang-slaying vigilante known as Ronin.

But of course, the Avengers need his help, and this time he gets dragged into a scheme to finally take the fight to Thanos and undo the damage he wrought on the universe when he snapped his fingers.

Finally, Hawkeye is joining the fight, and no ankle bracelets or house arrests can stop him.

Fans can now see how Jeremy Renner’s take on Clint Barton factors into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly setting up his own Disney+ series, with Avengers: Endgame playing in theaters.

